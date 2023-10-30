Dragon Ball Daima is the next production of the Dragon Ball universe, which will enter the canonical order of the franchise. Akira Toriyama returns in style to take charge of this very special projectwhich will also be produced by Toei Animation.

A few days ago we informed you of the more unique and exclusive coverage What you can find about this new part of the DB saga. There are many fans who are eager to see the first steps that this new stage of the series will take, which promises us a trip to the past and the origins in a tcompletely new branch created by Akira himself.

The Dragon Ball Daima release window is expected to be for autumn of the year 2024. It has also been confirmed that the series will be dubbed into Latin Spanish thanks to Daniel Castañeda. The person who is in charge of Toei Animation licensing in Latin America. He himself has confirmed that we will definitely have a official dubbing of the series for this territory.

At the moment we do not know which actors will play the main protagonists of the series, but surely let’s get to know more juicy newsbe interesting in the coming days, so we invite you to stay with us and follow all of our Dragon Ball coverage.

