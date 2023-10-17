Dragon Ball Daima will completely change many of our favorite characters. Some of them, for example, will be Trunks y Goten, which will receive big changes compared to past versions. Both have had an increasing involvement in Dragon Ball.

Especially in Dragon Ball Super, being characters practically essentials of the cast. Both Saiyans have experienced a huge time jump that has given them a new appearance and powers. There were many fans who were satisfied to see the evolution of these characters.

However, Dragon Ball Daima seems to have other plans for these characters. From a trailer that has given us a different perspective, until seeing how Trunks and Goten turn into babies. So surely these big changes will lead to its role being less than in other parts of the franchise.

Take a look at some of our most interesting articles about Dragon Ball:

Via