The rumors were true and have finally been confirmed in all their glory. Dragon Ball Daima is the name given to the new anime based on the franchise created by Akira Toriyamawhich is directly involved in the creation and supervision of this animated project.

It was through a tremendous trailer that we were able to find out what the mangaka has been planning in recent times. A story created by him, with never-before-seen characters emerging from his mind and to tell us a plot that had never been seen before. Below you have the preview to enjoy it properly.

Toei Animation has not expanded too much on the details, beyond the fact that we are facing a return to the animated format of the series. It seems that the argument of Dragon Ball Daima proposes that Goku, Vegeta, Bulma and the rest will become small after a wish granted by the dragon Shenron.

It is not clear why this happens or who causes it, but what we can see is the charismatic protagonist recovering his classic magic staff. At the same time, the preview does an extensive review of the main events of Dragon Ball, so it seems that we are facing a kind of reboot, but it is too early to say.

We will resolve all doubts in fall 2024date on which Dragon Ball Daima will be released to reveal all its mysteries.

