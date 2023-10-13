We are still on a Kinton cloud since the new Dragon Ball anime series was announced yesterday, are you too? Well today we show you the official trailer in high quality!

What hectic hours fans of Dragon Ballthe most famous work of Akira Toriyama! The franchise is once again more alive than ever, not only in the field of manga and merchandising, but also in regards to its anime productions.

Apart from having announced a new anime saga of Super Dragon Ball Heroeswhich we will talk to you about next week, a real bomb has been confirmed in the New York Comic Con…a new anime series from Akira Toriyama!

Yes, as we informed you yesterday, it is Dragon Ball Daima, a new anime series that will premiere in the fall of next year. There is still a year left until we can enjoy the first episode!

And of course, to whet your appetite… they have released the first animated trailer for the series, which you can see just above heading the headline! What do you think of this new proposal from Akira Toriyama?

As you can see in the trailer, it seems that some mysterious entities ask Shenron what Goku and his friends become… little ones! But why would they have wanted such a thing? What are these new enemies up to? How will Goku and his friends get back to his normal size?

Right from the start, the animation and drawing look spectacular, with great veteran animators at the helm such as Katsuyoshi Nakatsuruthe creator of Super Saiyan 4. Almost nothing! The visual quality will be the best that will be seen in a series of the franchise, so fans are very excited about this graphic proposal.

As we have already told you, we will have to wait 1 year to sink our teeth into it, although in January we will have more news about the series at the event Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour. Kai, Kai!