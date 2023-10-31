Dragon Ball Daima is the new adaptation of the Dragon Ball story, and has been created exclusively by Akira Toriyama himself. In fact, he himself participated in the own animation in Toeiand the project already has more details for its future launch in 2024.

As was officially announced, and as we have informed you throughout these days, it is planned that the official launch of the series is autumn 2024. And more specifically it will be the month of October when we see the premiere of this new part of the DB franchise.

And that’s not all, since we also know how many episodes would make up this anime. Total there will be 20 chapters and will have Latin dubbing at the time of its release. In addition, it has also been speculated that the series may have a television premiere in some parts of the world in the year 2025.

