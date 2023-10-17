One of the news in the world of anime that attracted the most attention in recent days was the confirmation of Dragon Ball Daima, the new animated series of the famous franchise by Akira Toriyama and Toei Animation. The release date is a mystery, but fans are already dreaming of the Latin dubbing.

In the official announcement, those responsible for this project confirmed that it will debut sometime in the fall of 2024. Because we are a year away from the premiere, there are still many doubts. Where will it be broadcast? Will it reach Mexico and Latin America? Will it have Latin dubbing?

Everything indicates that we will have to wait to find out those details. Of course, a prestigious Mexican actor who participated in the franchise’s previous anime reacted to the announcement and shared news that excited fans waiting for the Latin dubbing.

Related video: From worst to best – Dragon Ball Games

Eduardo Garza, voice of Krillin for Mexico and LATAM, talks about the dubbing of Dragon Ball Daima

Through a publication on social networks, Eduardo Garza, famous actor and dubbing director with an extensive professional career, learned of the existence of Dragon Ball Daima and shared an image of Krillin. We must remember that Garza played Goku’s best friend in much of Dragon Ball Z and all of Dragon Ball Super.

Fans mobilized to ask the actor who will be the person in charge of playing Krillin in a hypothetical Latin dubbing of the new anime. Of course, most called for the return of Rossy Aguirre, who voiced the character in the original 1986 series.

In case you missed it: Dragon Ball Daima will ruin one of the best moments of Dragon Ball Super

Because the martial artist will once again be a child alongside Goku and the rest of the Z Warriors, the community believes that Rossy Aguirre is ideal to bring the character to life in the new anime. Luckily, Eduardo Garza thinks the same way and confirmed that her role is already reserved for her.

Eduardo Garza reacted to the announcement of the new anime

“How are you going to do Krillin’s voice as a child?” asked a follower. “Well, obviously he is already assigned: it is Rossy Aguirre,” Eduardo Garza responded. In this way, the first actress who will participate in the hypothetical Latin dubbing of the animated series has already been confirmed.

Of course, it is important to note that at this time it is unknown if Dragon Ball Daima will reach our territory with dubbing. Likewise, there is always the possibility that there will be a change of plans and Rossy Aguirre will not participate in the project. With this in mind, fans had best temper their expectations to avoid disappointment.

Has Dragon Ball Daima already confirmed its first voice actress? It looks like it is

What is Dragon Ball Daima?

For people who are unaware, Dragon Ball Daima is a new anime that will debut in 2024. Details remain scarce, but we know that Akira Toriyama, the original author of the manga, wrote the story and did the character designs.

In this new adventure, Goku and his friends become children because of what appears to be a wish from the Dragon Balls, so they must travel the galaxy to return to normal. In the official trailer we saw new characters and the return of the sacred staff, the signature weapon of the Saiyan warrior.

The announcement generated controversy. Many fans attacked this new production and asked that the Moro and Granola arcs from the Dragon Ball Super manga be adapted.

But tell us, do you think this new series will have dubbing? Which actors would you like to play the protagonists? Let us read you in the comments.

Click here to find more information about Dragon Ball Daima.

Related video: Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero – Latin dubbing trailer

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente