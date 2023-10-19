Are you looking forward to Dragon Ball Daima being released? The new anime series by Akira Toriyama has been a bombshell for the community of followers of the work.

We are still processing the bombshell announcement. Goku and his friends that we communicated to you a few days ago. A new anime series is coming with Akira Toriyama at the controls!

As you already know, it will be named after Dragon Ball Daima and will be released in the fall of next year. We still have to wait a year to enjoy these new adventures!

Dragon Ball Dai Budokai is the encyclopedia of Goku video games

The book Dragon Ball Dai Budokai, the full-color encyclopedia of Goku’s video games, is now available! And how precious!

At least, in the first trailer that has been revealed, we have been able to glimpse the first confirmed characters of this new animated series. And be careful, we will have familiar faces, but also totally new signings!

What’s more, in one of the scenes in the trailer, we see a great review of the Saga de Majin Buuso we see the mythical monster with his master, Babidiand a collage of images of all the protagonists of said arc, such as Majin Vegeta o mystical gohan. But if we leave those flashbacks aside…

We met with two new characters which, today, are a great mystery! They seem to be the enemies of this new series, the ones causing Goku and his friends to become small, but we will have to wait to see if this is really the case… In fact, there are rumors that suggest that they could be related to the race Makishin.

Apart from this duo, supposedly an enemy, we are going to detail all the confirmed characters in Dragon Ball Daima. Right in the gallery below, we have taken screenshots of each and every one of them, resulting in this piece of cast: Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, Chichi, Mr. Satan, A-18, Maron, Oolong, Puar, Yamcha, Shin, Kibito, Piccolo, Gyumaoh, Mutenroshi, Goten, Trunks, Krillin, Karin…

And we don’t forget either Shenronas well as a third mysterious character who looks like a Namekian, but who knows what Toriyama has prepared for us… it could be someone totally different!

What did you think of this introduction letter at the character level? Are you missing anyone on this first list of Z stars? Kai, Kai!