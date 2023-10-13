Dragon Ball Daima, the new anime of the franchise that will continue to enhance the legacy of Goku and company.

Dragon Ball Daima, the new anime in Akira Toriyama’s franchise that looks very promising.

The Dragon Ball franchise has been involved in enormous hype for a few weeks now.since some clues or indications had been given about a new project that would excite die-hard fans of Goku’s adventuresa detail that generated all kinds of reactions from followers who were waiting for the day of the official announcement.

And finally the day came, as This franchise took advantage of its participation in New York Comic Con to unveil its new project anime called “Dragon Ball Daima”which at first glance gives a refresh to the series and will bring with it new adventures for Goku and company.

It is well known that The Dragon Ball franchise hasn’t had an anime for a whileso this commemorative project for the 40th anniversary will offer new adventures and expand the vast universe created by Akira Toriyamawhile fans await the digital continuation of Dragon Ball Super.

Dragon Ball Daima, the new anime of Akira Toriyama’s franchise

As we have already mentioned, the wait is finally over, as the franchise of Dragon Ball has surprised fans with a new anime titled “Dragon Ball Daima”which will not be a continuation of DB Super nor a sequel, since this will be located in the timeline between the events of Dragon Ball Z (before the epilogue) and Dragon Ball Super, which gives indications that this project will have events completely new for followers.

“Dragon Ball Daima” was announced at the New York Comic Con with a surprising trailer which in a matter of seconds raised the expectations of fans, who have been able to appreciate that apart from the new adventures, this anime will have fascinating animation that will help convey this story in a unique way.

In this trailer You can see part of what will be the new and exciting adventures of Goku and companyin which the Saiyan will be turned into a child along with his friends and all due to a conspiracy, so they will have to Head to a new world to resolve this situation which at first glance will be full of a lot of action and unexpected moments for the beloved Saiyans.

It should be noted that the premise of this series is somewhat different from what had been seen in Dragon Ballhence many events and characters will be totally new and will come from the hand of Akira Toriyamawho is very involved in this project, accompanied by a cast of well-known animators within the fandom, so obviously this anime will have an excellent quality of effects and animation that, once again, will enhance Goku’s legacy.

The premiere of “Dragon Ball Daima” will be in autumn 2024There is no specific date yet, but More details will be revealed in early 2024 regarding this new anime that has caused great excitement within the fandom. Likewise, the number of episodes that this installment will have is still unknown, so it remains to be expected that more information will be revealed regarding this project, which looks very promising.

On the other hand, in the Dragon Ball chronology it has been observed that Goku has had different facets in which it has been possible to see a different perspective of this beloved warrior, and now “Dragon Ball Daima” will continue to extend this treatment by including surprising adventures in which Kakarot and company will have to deal with new enemies as children and accompanied by the Kaio-Shin in its children’s version.

Without a doubt, Akira Toriyama’s franchise really knows how to raise fandom hype over the yearssince the different types of Dragon Ball have been a complete marvel that have permeated the collective imagination for decades, so now this new anime is added that at first glance has a simple but captivating premise that will surely not disappoint.

