With decades of history, Dragon Ball immediately became one of the most popular Japanese series in history. The Dragon Ball Super animated show concluded in 2018, although the story line continued in the manga and movies. Now, fans will be able to enjoy a new anime; Yes, perhaps it is not what many expected.

A few weeks ago, rumors emerged indicating that there would be a new anime set in Akira Toriyama’s most popular work. We are talking about Dragon Ball Magic, which would present an original story where Goku becomes a child and must travel the galaxy to recover his body.

After weeks of theories and speculation, it has finally been confirmed that a new animated series in the franchise is in the works and will debut next year. Of course, it will have another name.

This is Dragon Ball Daima, the new anime where Akira Toriyama participates

During a special panel at New York Comic-Con 2023, Akio Iyoku, head of the Dragon Ball Unit department, officially announced Dragon Ball Daima, the new anime in the franchise. Those attending the conference were able to see an official trailer.

Below, we share the HD trailer of that new animated series:

Dragon Ball Daima – Trailer (HQ)

Details about the plot remain scarce, but Akio Iyoku shared some interesting information. For starters, he confirmed that Akira Toriyama, the manga’s original author, is heavily involved in the project and provided the character designs, story, and more.

On the other hand, Dragon Ball Daima takes place somewhere before the end of the original series. Of course, it is unknown if the events of this new series occur after the events of the Dragon Ball Super manga.

Judging by the official trailer, Goku, Vegeta and the rest of the characters become children thanks to a wish from the Dragon Balls. Thus, the Saiyan will have to embark on an adventure to return to normal. It looks like traditional animation and CGI were used.

What adventures will Goku and company experience in Dragon Ball Daima?

At New York Comic-Con 2023, Akio Iyoku confirmed that Dragon Ball Daima will arrive in Fall 2024. Unfortunately, he did not provide any further details about it or how the series will air in Japan and the rest of the world. Luckily, he promised that he will provide more details in the upcoming Dragon Ball Battle Hour.

But tell us, did this new anime catch your attention? Do you plan to give it a try? Let us read you in the comments.

