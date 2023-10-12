Finally, what Dragon Ball fans have been waiting for for so long has been announced! A new anime series in the franchise is coming!

In July 2015, fans of the most famous work of Akira Toriyama, Dragon Ball, they smiled again with the release of a new weekly anime. We were before the birth of Dragon Ball Super!

Few fans could imagine that the series would end three years later, in 2018, with episode 131 of the anime and that tremendous outcome in the Tournament of Power. Since then, fans have been dreaming of the return of the anime series. Has the time come?

Dragon Ball Dai Budokai is the encyclopedia of Goku video games

The book Dragon Ball Dai Budokai, the full-color encyclopedia of Goku’s video games, is now available! And how precious!

The truth is that, after waiting a few years, fans will be able to enjoy a new Dragon Ball anime series. Yes, you are reading that right, it is not a dream!

In case you didn’t know, a new edition of the New York Comic Con event is being held in New York right now, and along with it… the bomb has exploded! Dear readers, welcome to Dragon Ball Daima!

It would be, as we have been announcing in our recent articles, a ONA (Original Net Anime), that is, an anime web series. In addition, it has already been confirmed that it will be released in autumn 2024 and… Bulma, Vegeta and Goku will become small with their friends!

On the other hand, it has also emerged that Akira Toriyama will be behind the project, so it will be a canonical work of high quality. Will they be Naohiro Shintani and Chikashi Kubotalegendary animators of the series, also present?

What did you think of this good news? Did you expect this release or did you no longer give a zenie about it, given so many false alarms published by the insiders of the series?

For our part, we will return tomorrow, with more enthusiasm than ever, with a new installment of one of the series of our lives. Let’s continue dreaming about Dragon Ball for many more years! Kai, Kai!