Toyotaro has delighted Dragon Ball fans with a new illustration showing Goku with the magic staff.

Goku shows us his appearance as a child again in this new anime.

For a few days there was brutal expectation about the new announcement that the Dragon Ball franchise had prepared. Many people were already expecting the announcement that the Dragon Ball Super anime finally had a continuation date, however, that did not happen and the followers of Goku and company found themselves with something completely different. We are talking about Dragon Ball Daima, the upcoming series that has now received a new image from Toyotaro.

Toyotaro has been in charge of drawing the Dragon Ball Super manga and to celebrate the arrival of this new anime, has decided to delight fans with a new image of Goku that shows his most adorable side. Remember that in these new episodes, all the characters become small, they return to their childhood, so it is a perfect time to see the best version of Goku for many. And yes, he also returns the magic staff.

This is what the version of Goku looks like in Dragon Ball Daima made by Toyotaro

the anime of Dragon Ball Daima will arrive in 2024 and to celebrate its presentation, one of the most famous artists in the Dragon Ball universe wanted to contribute his two cents. If you want to see what the final result was, just below these lines we leave you the image so that you can enjoy it as much as we have done. People really want to see Goku as a child again, we will see what he looks like in the final product.

As you can see, the memory that it offers to the most classic saga is evident, above all, the return of the magic staff is what makes fans of the franchise the most happy, in addition, changes have also been announced for Goten and Trunks. There is still a little while before we can see these characters in action, but for now The new anime seems like it will be fun and is ready to make all Dragon Ball lovers fall in love with it.Who knows, maybe you’ll see some reference to the most epic moments that took place in Kakarot’s childhood.

In case you don’t remember, Dragon Ball Daima was presented last October 13 and is scheduled to premiere in 2024. More specifically will take place during the fallso you will still have to wait to see the new adventures and new characters that will appear in this commemorative anime that celebrates 40 years of the saga.

