Trunks and Goten will have a big change in the Dragon Ball Daima anime.

It is well known that Dragon Ball is one of the best Shonen of all time, which has amazed millions of people around the world for decadessince this peculiar work has provided unique moments that have permeated the collective imagination, transcending with the passage of time.

Likewise, recently, it has been announced that this franchise will bring great adventures with a very interesting perspective, since the new anime of this IP has been revealed, called Dragon Ball Daima, a project that will be looks very promising and will continue to significantly enhance the legacy of Goku and company.

However, this new project will provide a different perspective of Goku’s adventures and the other warriors, making this proposal that has been presented more interesting and striking. But this is not all, since two of the most popular characters of the moment in Dragon Ball Super They will have some changes in the Dragon Ball Daima animethis being a detail that has given a lot to talk about in the fandom.

Trunks and Goten will undergo big changes in Dragon Ball Daima

It is well known that Trunks and Goten have had a very important participation in the most recent events of Dragon Ball Superbeing fundamental to give way to the superhero arc, since both Saiyans experienced a time jumpshowing themselves as teenagers, a detail that was highly praised by the fandom, as they were very excited by the prominence that these warriors were having.

In fact, many followers were very happy and eager to continue enjoying more teenage adventures of Goten and Trunks during the events of Dragon Ball Super, since his participation gave a very pleasant refresh to the franchise.

However, the commemorative project of this IP, Dragon Ball Daima has other plans for the different characters in the series, since the anime trailer has shown a very different premise, since Goku, Vegeta and the others will be turned into children, while young people like Trunks and Goten will become babies again, clearly foreshadowing that their involvement could be minimal.

This detail has been the subject of debate within the Dragon Ball fandom, since Many have expressed discomfort about the setback that Trunks and Goten will have in the series. However, given the premise of this anime, it is logical that they are turned into babies.

The premiere of Dragon Ball Daima is scheduled for fall 2024so it remains to wait for more details to be revealed about this anime and what it will hold for Trunks and Goten, who will have a radical change in this new and striking project.

Notably This new project will have several very interesting changes, the chronological age of its characters being one of them. Likewise, this anime will also be full of moments of great action and exciting adventures in which Goku will have to head towards an unknown world to try to make up for this situation, which will unleash a conglomerate of events never before seen in the series.

Without a doubt, Dragon Ball Daima looks very promising, as it will give this IP a refreshadding new characters and never-before-seen moments that will surely fascinate die-hard fans of the series, who have been waiting a long time for an anime of the franchise, since there is still no news about the continuation of the Dragon Ball Super anime.

It is necessary to highlight that More details regarding this new anime will be revealed in early 2024 and the striking premise that this has raised in the trailer, because apparently this project will have a surprising animation that will honor the adventures of Goku and company.

