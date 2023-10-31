What a bombshell has taken place today! Succulent details of Dragon Ball Daima have been revealed.

In the mood for Dragon Ball Daimathe new anime series Akira Toriyama? A few weeks ago the good news was announced at the legendary event of the New York Comic Con and the fans of Goku They can’t stop thinking about her. How slowly time has passed since then!

But don’t worry, as was announced in the US, the series will premiere in the fall of 2024, so there is still a whopping one year left. However, today… the anime’s release month has been revealed!

Dragon Ball Dai Budokai is the encyclopedia of Goku video games

The book Dragon Ball Dai Budokai, the full-color encyclopedia of Goku’s video games, is now available! And how precious!

And it has all been thanks to Daniel Castanedadirector of licensing Toei Animation. Do you know what he told the media? Produ? Hold on tight, this man has gone into great detail. We would even take everything with tweezers, since you already know how Toei is…

It turns out that Dragon Ball Daima, according to Daniel, will premiere in October 2024We already have a defined month! But not only that, there is much more and we are going to tell you about it below.

Would you like to know how many episodes the new series of your favorite Saiyan will have? As stated by the Produ media, it will consist of a total of 20 episodessomething that no one had revealed until now.

As if this were not enough, Daniel has confirmed that they plan to premiere the series…simultaneously throughout the world, with dubbing included! Can you imagine what can happen in each territory? This is every fan of the series’ dream! They even drop a television premiere in 2025 for some areas (it is assumed that it would arrive on a digital platform first).

Will it also arrive in Spain around those dates? Let’s hope so, and by the way, with the great cast of dubbing actors and actresses of Dasara Productions.

How did you get all these pearls from Daniel Castañeda in Produ? Will all these deadlines and numbers be met? Thank you very much for following us daily on Hobby Consoles y Hobby Cine. Kai, Kai!