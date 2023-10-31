Dragon Ball Daima is the production that every Dragon Ball fan is talking about. And it is that just as we announced days ago, this new project in the franchise is directed by Akira Toriyama himself and Toei Animation. Which leads us to wonder if this part of the anime will be within the canon of the work.

And even more so, in what chronological part of the DB facts would fit. With the information we have now being so limited, it is very difficult to find a definitive answer to both questions, but we can base ourselves on some very vital indications:

Will Dragon Ball Daima be part of the official canon?

The answer is yes, simply because it is Akira Toriyama himself who has designed and worked in this project. It would be strange if the author of the original Dragon Ball himself devised a new part of the series, and for it to not be canon.

In what chronological order would Dragon Ball Daima be placed?

It is difficult to venture into what chronological part of the saga Dragon Ball Daima would be located in, but most likely it will happen after the events of Dragon Ball GT, in that timeline. We will have to wait for an official confirmation from Toriyama or Toei to shed some more light on this mystery. Do you think it will be set in this timeline or do you have your own theory?