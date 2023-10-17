The announcement of Dragon Ball Daima has excited all fans of the Toriyama saga. However, how important will the anime be?

Many fans are wondering if Dragon Ball Daima is going to be canon. The universe of the Japanese franchise is preparing to receive a new anime series. And the big question that remains is whether it will fit into the established canon. If so, where will it be located on the timeline? The saga celebrates its 40th anniversary with a brand new anime series that promises to introduce significant changes to characters like Goku and the rest of the Z Fighters. In fact, they are going to rejuvenate them to childhood. This new premise has generated great expectation among fans of the saga, who wonder what this new installment of Akira Toriyama’s franchise will have in store for them.

He Dragon Ball Daima presentation trailer and the involvement of original creator Akira Toriyama shed some clues about its status in the series canon. First of all, since Toriyama is the architect of this new plot and setting (never before seen in the manga or anime), the series is considered canon, whether fans like it or not. Thus, the big question lies in the exact moment in which this new series will be situated with respect to previous events.

Where does this new anime fit into the saga?

When announcing the new dragon ball anime daima, Akira Toriyama made the following statement about his participation in the series. “Currently, I am working on a new project in the saga. “This is a made-up term that in English would be something like evil.” Alluding to his impact on the canon, the famous Japanese artist suggested that we will discover new details about the world of the franchise, and that “mysteries of the Dragon Ball universe will be revealed. I hope everyone enjoys these different-than-usual battles that are both adorable and powerful.”

Dragon Ball: Daima

Just as Super is inserted in the ten years leading up to the end of Z, Dragon Ball Daima seems to take place just before the events of Super. The trailer images show a mysterious figure observing the events of the past, the most recent being the Majin Buu story arc. Everything indicates that Goku and Vegeta are alive once again, and without the presence of Beerus and Whis. Which suggests that the events take place before the events of Battle of the Gods.