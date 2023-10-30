The new series in the franchise, Dragon Ball Daima, promises not to make the same mistakes as GT in its day and this is the reason to believe in it.

Dragon Ball is back to stay, that is something that has become clear to us in recent years. Since the Toei Animation team and Akira Toriyama came together to launch a new anime saga under the name Dragon Ball Superthe franchise has not stopped growing and expanding, allowing everything seen previously to be expanded and go deeper into their characters, something that has even allowed us to see a “reunion” between Goku and his father, Bardock. And it is something that is not going to stop, since the recent announcement of Dragon Ball Daima has caught many by surprise, although many fear that it will become the new GT.

However, there are reasons to believe that Dragon Ball Daima will be very different from everything that could be seen in GT. Although over the years this saga has begun to be accepted, in its beginnings the reception was quite questionable, so Dragon Ball Z followers did not like the result and, especially, the resolution of it. . Now, with Daima, the story aims to be very different, mainly due to the involvement of Akira Toriyama, not only in terms of character design, but also in the narrative and in everything that will happen along the way. However, there is another detail that allows us to see that clear difference between Daima and GT: the lack of need to fulfill Z’s legacy.

Dragon Ball Daima will not have the pressure to end the franchise

And one of the big backpacks that Dragon Ball GT had to carry was serving as conclusion to the franchise after the great result offered by Dragon Ball Z up to that point. In this way, the trajectory of the saga and the end that was set for it did not convince the followers. With Dragon Ball Daima, this pressure will not existsince it will be developed in parallel to Dragon Ball Super, so that It will be a complement and not a main saga intended to be the legacy of the entire franchise. Although the reception has not been good due to its appearance and content, it does not seem that it will fail as much as GT.

We will have to wait to see What is the result of Dragon Ball Daima once it is officially released? and you can know what it has to offer to impress all the followers of the franchise created by Akira Toriyama.

