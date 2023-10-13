Dragon Ball Daima takes international covers. For weeks we were warning you about the high probability that a new project related to Dragon Ball would finally be announced.. Under the nickname Dragon Ball Magic, the future announcement of a never-before-seen Dragon Ball project that would draw directly from Dragon Ball Magic went viral on networks and in the international press. the essence of Dragon Ball GT.

Well, we finally put rumors and leaks aside, and we can finally talk about announced and official facts. The new Dragon Ball anime has been announced in style, leaving us with incredible details, a new official video and much more that we will analyze in detail in the following article. Would you like to take a look?

Dragon Ball Daima trailer and announcement

The announcement came a few hours ago. A new Dragon Ball series is on the verge of a new beginning, and the best of all is that It is drawn by Akira Toriyama himself.. Being an original work of both design, character development and story. The announcement has even exceeded the expectations that we had and that we have been talking about during these weeks in our complete coverage on the web. If you want to take the first step to learn more about this project, don’t forget to watch the trailer.

Scheduled release window

As if that were not enough with this long-awaited announcement that has conquered millions of fanswe can finally see that this work, created entirely by Akira Toriyama in essence, also has its release window set. Although we will still have to wait a little (because good things always take a while), we can affirm that this has been the window of which we have been officially informed:

Dragon Ball Daima Release Window: Fall 2024

What we have been able to see so far

As we have seen after the official look at the future anime, it seems that some Totally mysterious entities have asked both Goku and Shenron to return to being small. As confirmed in the Dragon Ball Magic leaks of which we have been informing you for weeks. Will the plot revolve around this situation? Will it retrace its steps and focus on an environment similar to Dragon Ball GT, this time belonging to the canon?

Taking into account that Akira Toriyama is in charge of this project, It is impossible to think that Dragon Ball Daima It’s not going to be part of the franchise canon. How will Goku and his friends get back to his normal size? A lot of questions that are accumulating and for which at the moment we do not have answers.

Some of the official animators for the project

After the official preview that we have all been able to see, we can say that, from the outset, the animation is exquisite and very neat. It also has the supervision and talent of Katsuyoshi Nakatsuruwho was in charge of creating the versions of Super Saiyan 4 that had the approval of Akira Toriyama himself. It is clear that this is a project that has been simmering, and on which we have been working closely with Akira Toriyama. Something that millions of fans can finally celebrate.

Where can we see the new Dragon Ball?

Although the information we have at the moment does not go into many details regarding the platforms or chains on which it will be broadcastwhat we first have to do is analyze the context:

The series in Japan will be a Net anime, which means that it will not be seen live on television and will resort to streaming platforms. It will be viewed from the network. The most sensible thing would be to think that it will end up being seen on Crunchyroll, as we can see for example with Dragon Ball Super. Amazon Prime Video is another of the most popular names, since He has recently decided to open himself more to anime.

Canonical and created by Akira Toriyama, as we reported weeks ago

It is logical that at the dawn of this announcement, there are many who turned back a couple of days ago, to look for information regarding the entire process about Dragon Ball Magic. While it is true that the community has every right to doubt leaks and information, we carried out a Complete coverage on Dragon Ball Magic (Dragon Ball Daima) from beginning to end. Here we give you a small window so you can soak up everything we knew until today.