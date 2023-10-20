New series, old friends and the unexpected return of little Goku and his staff

magical. Dragon Ball Daima is Toei Animation’s new animated project for television. An original Dragon Ball story with the signature and special touch of Akira Toriyama. But, above all, a promising reunion with the adventurous spirit that captivated an entire generation of manga and anime fans.

Dragon Ball Daima It is a unique opportunity to explore the dragon world from new perspectives for Toriyama himself and, by extension, for all those who have followed the series in any format. On TV, of course, but also through paper, television, consoles, merchandising and beyond. And we are not going to deny it: the redesign of the heroes lends itself to producing dolls in large quantities.

Dragon Ball Daima borrows several premises that defined the beginnings of a Dragon Ball GT existing in the anime continuity and present in countless video games, but which remained outside the vision of its author beyond specific notes and a series of illustrations. Of course, this time we will not see Vegeta with a mustache, but rather an extremely rejuvenated version of the prince of the saiyans.

And the same goes for Goku, Bulma, Piccolo and even a Master Roshi without beards, but with his characteristic sunglasses: in Dragon Ball Daima all the characters of Dragon Ball They have been turned into children. What has happened? For now, at VidaExtra we have gathered all the information regarding the project and the rumors that are appearing, starting from the most essential: its arrival on small screens.

Release date of Dragon Ball Daima

The premiere of Dragon Ball Daima will take place in autumn 2024and it is not a date chosen by chance: the series has been produced to commemorate the 40th anniversary since the debut on paper of the characters of Akira Toriyama. Which does not mean that there may be delays in production.

By way of illustration, the first chapter of the manga Dragon Ball was published in Weekly Shonen Jump on November 20, 1984, so it would make a lot of sense for the premiere of the first episode to coincide more or less with those dates, taking into account that in 2024 that day will be Wednesday.

At the moment it is unknown if there is a fixed number of episodes or they will continue to be produced continuously, but we know that the animation is carried out by Toei Animation and that it began to be made after Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai. On the other hand, it is known since its announcement that Dragon Ball Daima It will be broadcast internationally.

Last but not least, the platforms on which it will be broadcast have not been detailed. Dragon Ball Daima. Seeing the trajectory of Toei series and their international distribution, it is most likely that they will bet on Crunchyroll via simulcast (simultaneous premiere with Japan), AnimeBox from Selecta Vision or a similar streaming platform.

The argument: what is it about? Dragon Ball Daima?

Many years ago, a young boy with an extendable cane called Son Goku began a trip around the world. What began as a search for seven magical spheres, capable of granting any wish when gathered together, led him to a greater adventure full of dangers and extraordinary fighters. Little by little, Goku became a formidable and passionate martial artist who will defend planet Earth from evildoers, demons, space beings and magical creatures. Always with the help of his friends and the power of the dragon balls.

When Goku became an adult he fought against the monster Bu, a demonic, albeit somewhat capricious, being created through combining magic with pure evil. Bu was imprisoned for centuries, but was freed by a warlock and, not long after, managed to free his original form by getting rid of the good-natured part of him, putting Goku and his battle companions on the ropes. Luckily, his incredible strength and a desperate desire for the dragon balls managed to put an end to the threat.

But where a door closes, a window opens. And in the case of Dragon Ball Daimathat window leads to a new world.

Dragon Ball Daima It takes place after the battle against the monster Bu, in a period of relative peace on Earth, although somewhat hectic throughout the multiple universes that make up existence.

In fact, while the entire planet never knew the identity of its true savior, in a distant world two mysterious figures witness Goku’s intervention and how he managed to defeat the monster Bu. In fact, they end up putting the hero in their sights.

What is Goku doing in the meantime? Train, train and train even more. His warrior blood, belonging to the Saiyan race, makes him always have a special appetite for finding strong rivals, and together with Vegeta, His greatest rival, he wants to push his strength beyond known limits. What none of them suspect is that they are destined to lose that strength imminently.

Due to a strange event, the dragon balls will grant an unusual wish that will transform Goku and his friends into little children. And although Goku’s technique and skills have also been reduced, his determination and his mastery of the magic staff with which he lived his first adventures remain intact. In fact, he will need both to be able to undo the desire.

In Dragon Ball Daima We will see how little Goku travels once again in search of adventure, beginning a journey to a new world Junto a Shin, the supreme God of his Universe. Which can only mean one thing: the matter is more serious than it seems.

And despite Goku’s natural ability to get into new trouble, sometimes casually and sometimes mischievously, his determination to overcome any challenge is unwavering. Something that has led to the most spectacular battles in the entire galaxy. And we know for a fact that that will not change in the future.

About the production of Dragon Ball Daima

The key to success Dragon Ball Daima goes beyond the Dragon Ball brand and the weight of its characters: Akira Toriyama, who has been fully involved in expanding his own universe since the film Dragonballz the battle of the gods, He takes charge of the project as creative, main writer and character designer. Investing more than in any animated project created for television.

The production of Dragon Ball Daima It started after the premiere of Dragon Ball Super Broly. In fact, it is said that it began to take shape since the end of 2021 and Toriyama himself approved the pilot episode in early 2022. However, the series will not be formally launched until October, taking over from Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai.

The announcement of Dragon Ball Daima It came after months of rumors and speculation pointing to Goku’s animated return for the small screen under the name “Dragon Ball Magic.” According to Akira Toriyama himself, the term “Daima” is an invented word that comes from putting together Japanese characters and would mean something similar to “evil” translated into English.

Hello, I’m Akira Toriyama. We are working on a new Dragon Ball work; It is titled “Dragon Ball DAIMA”.

The word DAIMA comes from the Japanese characters «大魔», which in English would mean something like “evil” or “demon.”

Due to a certain conspiracy, Goku and his friends become small. To solve this, they will head to a new world! It will be a great adventure with intense action that takes place in an unknown and mysterious world. To compensate for his small size, Goku uses his magic staff again when fighting, something we haven’t seen for a long time.

This time I got involved in story concepts, settings, and a lot of character designs. I’m much more excited than usual! We will see how many of the mysteries of the world of Dragon Ball are solved. I hope everyone enjoys these impressive and adorable battles that will go a little outside the box.

The Dragon Ball Daima series project was announced to the entire world during the New York Comic Con, on October 13, 2023, offering a trailer and, along with a note with the first official synopsis from Akira Toriyama himself.

Additionally, legendary Japanese voice actress Masako Nozawawho has played Goku since his television debut in 1986 and in every Dragon Ball video game, confirmed his participation.

It should be remembered that Masako Nozawa prefers to know the story just a little before recording, which is why she is as impatient as the fans. Of course, despite her 86 years, she has not lost that passionate spirit that suits Goku so well:

Wasn’t the video for the new Dragon Ball Daima series amazing? Goku was so adorable and wonderful! I wonder what’s behind the mystery that has given Goku a new appearance. I’m very curious, but I’m told the details are still a secret! I’ll be waiting for the new anime along with all of you! I hope you’re looking forward to it too!

Dragon Ball Daima It will premiere in autumn 2024, and no plans have been announced – at the moment – for it to be adapted to manga as has happened with Dragon Ball Super. All in all, we expect that we will see little Goku and his friends in countless ways from the premiere, including several ongoing and officially announced video games. Dragon Ball.

Trailer and images from Dragon Ball Daima

Despite the similarities with Dragon Ball GT, Toei Animation’s new series part introduces interesting elements to the premise of discovering new worlds and recovering little Goku. And we are not going to deny it, that aura of mystery and his determination to deviate from the usual formulas of Dragon Ball opens up interesting possibilities in a work that is experiencing a very sweet renaissance. Both for lifelong fans and for those who discovered Toriyama’s work very recently.

In any case, between now and 2024 there are still great announcements to be made. And in VidaExtra We will update this text regularly so that you always find all the information and the latest news in the same place.

