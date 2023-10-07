Dragon Ball is one of the most extensive and longest-running franchises in anime/manga history. The work of Akira Toriyama has been expanding over the years. At Ruetir.com we have tried to inform you of some curiosities and the background of this rich universe.

The topic of Super Saiyans is very curious, and specifically the forma SS4 de Goku and other characters. That is why in this entry we wanted to compile all the versions that we know so far of this Saiyan form. Both those that are part of the canon and those that are not. Check out our complete Dragon Ball timeline.

Super Saiyajin 4

This SS4 version is one of the best known in the Dragon Ball universe. We all know that struggles for maximum power are constantly present in Akira Toriyama’s universe. This SS4 form of Goku, Vegeta and other characters is characterized by having reddish fur, black hair and incredible power comparable to that of the Monkey God. This design was not intended to appear in the manga, and It was Toei Animation’s idea to include it, with Toriyama’s direct supervision.

In its beginnings, this form was going to have fur of a purplish gray tone. Finally the reddish fur was left joined the white skin and black hair of the protagonists. Thus giving a more memorable and memorable appearance on screen.

Super Saiyan 4 at Ultra Maximum Power

This version is SS4 taken to maximum power. It is mainly characterized by two incredibly useful aspects:

Can absorber the energy and power of different Saiyans. When it reaches this shape, a aura roja It is formed around the Saiyan’s body, making his excess power evident.

It is one of the most impressive evolutions that the Dragon Ball universe has left us, and it was approved by Toriyama.

Super Saiyan 4 dark and corrupt version

You may have barely found this version, or you may not know about it. It is one more way dark and sinister of SS4, and to get it we need two vital artifacts: “Time Breaker” and the Dark Dragon Balls. Two necessary items that are extremely difficult to obtain. The aura of this black version full of darkness of Super Saiyan 4 was represented in Dragon Ball Heroes. The aura that surrounds the character is bluish with black edges, and the scene becomes gloomy and desolate.

Dark Gogeta

If the previous one seemed difficult to reach, then the Dark Gogeta version is a step above. It is a very unique form, so much so that only the Majin Fin form is capable of transforming into this being. A villain from the Dragon Ball Heroes universe who manages to absorb Gogeta Super Saiyan 4 in combat. Thus becoming Dark Gogeta. Majin’s power allows him to access the genetic code of his victims, so he can adapt to different variants. Even after losing Gogeta, he can still take on the dark form of him.

Super Saiyajin 4 Limit Breaker

This transformation is one of the most popular, and belongs directly to the Super Saiyan 4 version of our most beloved characters. Limit Breaker is the ultimate form of SS4 and is achieved when the body’s Ki amount is constantly overflowing with energy. This ki can be of normal and divine type. In Dragon Ball Heroes, both Xeno Goku as Xeno Vegeta They are able to use this supreme variant of Super Saiyan 4.

Super Saiyajin 4 Kaio-ken

And to finish this list, we have the SS4 Kaio-ken version, one of the most epic in the history of Dragon Ball. Goku demonstrated with actions that the Super Saiyan Blue version of Kaio-ken was still present. Dragon Ball Heroes showed it to us. Xeno Gogeta combined his SS4 power with Kaio-Ken, thus becoming an improved version of it. One that combines Super Saiyan 4 in a way never seen before. Do you think we’ll see new epic transformations in the future of Dragon Ball?