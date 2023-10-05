Dragon Age Dreadwolf is perhaps one of the most anticipated games and with the most troubled development of recent years: the fourth chapter of the appreciated Bioware series continues to be slowed down by layoffs ranging from the base to the top of the development team.

In fact, Gamerant reports to us that the entire quality control team of the title would have been unfairly fired and this would be causing more than one problem internally at Bioware.

The team in question would have received a notice of irregular and unjustified dismissal and that, for this reason, i 13 quality control staff of the Bioware team would have turned to a union with the aim of denouncing the company.

This situation is generating strong discontent within the company and, inevitably, there will be delays compared to the roadmap established for Dragon Age Dreadwolf.

Bioware, unfortunately, is not the only gaming company to carry out mass layoffs in the last period: recently we also told you about the complicated issue linked to the third chapter of The Last of Us. It is certainly no mystery, in fact, that the world of video games pours into a period of crisis.

Dragon Age Dreadwolf is the fourth installment of the fantasy series by Dragon Agedeveloped by Bioware and known for its very high quality in terms of gameplay and narrative: what we know about Dreadwolf is still little, but it gives us hope.