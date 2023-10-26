It seems that Dr Stone will have new additions to his manga for the year 2024. The work written by Inagaki and Boichi throws us new surprisesand fans couldn’t be more delighted as we dive back into this exciting story that has so much to offer us.

In a few days a new spin-off will be launched with a total of 3 new chapters in the renowned Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. In this juicy new story (which is a love letter to Dr Stone fans), it will focus on Senku’s story and how he is developing a time machine.

It is known at the moment that the first chapter will have a total of 47 pages. We do not know if this addition ending to the manga will definitely be the lastor if the authors are using it to test the waters and find out if fans truly believe that the end has already come for the work, or if there is hope to see it shine again in the future.

And taking into account the quality of both mangakas and the potential that Dr Stone has, I would opt more for the second option. Tell us your opinion in comments.

