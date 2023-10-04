It is undeniable how incredibly popular and important the Call of Duty saga has been, which since its beginning in 2003 has attracted the attention of millions of players, among whom are currently many popular streamers. One of them is Dr Disrespect, who has been quite critical of the franchise, recently stating that Call of Duty has forgotten the playable aspect and only cares about crossover skins.

And Call of Duty multiplayer has become the most popular mode in the series, which has led to it being introduced in battle royale with Call of Duty Warzone in March 2020. Game that, being a free title, , Activision prefers to focus a lot on its monetization to attract players to buy the latest skins, even when the reputation of the developer is at stake, since apparently, popular skins can make them a lot of money, so they always look for collaborations with important personalities.

You can read: iCata’s TWITCH channel is banned while participating in the reality show Big Brother

In case you didn’t know, Warzone has included many crossover skins that are highly appreciated by players, even having collaborative skins from Lionel Messi and singer Nicki Minaj. This is where Dr Disrespect pointed out, saying that the Call of Duty developers only care about crossover skins. As reported by Dexerto, while talking about the new Spawn skin in Modern Warfare II/Warzone, the content creator said: “How much do you think it cost them to get Spawn there? A million or something?”

“And then they put the production on that video. “They’re making high-production video pieces about new skins in the game!” she alleged.

A claim that ended with him reflecting on “The state of this industry” right now, saying: “I don’t know where we are, man. It’s not what I knew. It was literally about playing games and the fun of interacting with games, “But now people get excited about high-production video pieces. We need to give back the culture of this industry.”

You can listen to their defense (in English) in the following video from the Gamer Update YouTube channel.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord