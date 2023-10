The richest Dutch person is still Heineken heiress Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken. Her assets have decreased slightly by 12.6 billion euros compared to last year. Only much later do the numbers two and three on the list follow, Luxaflex founder Ralph Sonnenberg and Frits Goldschmeding, founder of employment agency Randstad, with assets of 6.2 billion and 5.8 billion euros respectively.