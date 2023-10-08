A game for Nintendo Switch will no longer be available in a matter of hours. Nintendo has become accustomed to releasing some titles sporadically temporarily to be able to download them on our Nintendo Switch. A quite daring move that has managed to capture the attention of millions of users. And this juicy title cannot be escaped.

Take advantage of the opportunity during these last hours, and claim a title that will no longer be available In a matter of time, in fact there are only a few hours left before it will be unavailable. A last minute announcement that you cannot miss for anything in the world and that is giving something to talk about.

And it is that PAC-MAN 99 that has been available on Nintendo Switch Online, will no longer be available today October 8, as we reported a few days ago. It is available to claim through the eShop for Nintendo Switch completely free of charge.

October 8, 2023 at 9:00 pm PT / October 9 at 12:00 am ET : Discontinuation of online services of the main game and free custom themes regarding this game in the digital store will be carried out. So take advantage now and get the game, or you won’t be able to do so in the future.

Starting today, only those who can have the game’s DLC will be able to continue playing the same offline. All the coverage you need to know through this link.