Steam offers you the possibility of enjoying three titles from its catalog only available for free during the weekend.

Free Steam games are one of the main attractions of the Valve platform, so All users can enjoy proposals without any type of cost in the digital store. Today the promotion of one of the titles that has been valid throughout the month, so we must now look for alternatives to this option. And the weekend is approaching, which means that through Steam you can enjoy completely free 3 titles for a limited time.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Call of Duty HQ es compatible con Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II y Call of Duty: Warzone. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is the direct sequel to the successful Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Captain Price and Task Force 141 face the ultimate threat. Ultranationalist war criminal Vladimir Makarov extends his reach across the globe, forcing Task Force 141 to fight like never before. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II immerses players in an unprecedented global conflict that features the return of the iconic Operators of Task Force 141. Call of Duty: Warzone is the massive free-to-play combat arena featuring Battle Royales, Resurgence and DMZ.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III GRATIS en Steam

Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042 is a first-person shooter that marks the return to the franchise’s iconic total war. With the help of a cutting-edge arsenal, engage in intense and immersive multiplayer battles. Lead your team to victory in large-scale all-out war and close-range combat on maps from the world of 2042 and classic Battlefield titles. Discover your own play style among different classes and enjoy various experiences with improved versions of Conquest and Advance. Explore Battlefield Portal, a platform where you can discover, create and share unexpected battles from Battlefield past and present.

Battlefield 2042 FREE and Steam

Forts

Unleash your creativity and strategic prowess in Forts, the exciting physics-based RTS! Design, build and customize imposing fortresses with devastating firepower, and reduce your opponent’s buildings to rubble! Enjoy the adrenaline of real-time building and resource management as you continue to develop your tech tree non-stop and unlock a deadly arsenal of advanced weapons to exploit your enemy’s weaknesses. Taste sweet victory as you watch your once mighty fortresses turn to rubble!

Forts FREE and Steam

