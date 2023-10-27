Steam begins its weekend promotion with free games, offering two titles to all those who want to try them over the next few days.

We are on the edge of weekendwhich means that the steam players They can access free games to try them out and discover what they have to offer. After a somewhat weak week in this sense, but in which there have been free games available to claim and keep forever, now the Valve platform has once again fulfilled one of its most anticipated and successful promotions. during this weekend you can play 2 video games for free through the digital store of titles for PC.

In this way, the Valve platform offers two proposals that you can now start playing on Steam at no cost. Remember that these titlesor they will be added forever to your library of titles from the digital store, so you will only be able to play them during the period in which the weekend promotion lasts; that is to say, until next Monday, October 30. These are the 2 games you can try right now.

Fallout 76

Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of Skyrim and Fallout 4, welcome you to Fallout 76. Twenty-five years after the bombs fell, you will emerge with the other Vault Dwellers (chosen from the nation’s best) to the post-nuclear United States on Recovery Day 2102.. Play alone or form a team as you explore, complete quests, build and overcome the biggest threats. Explore a vast Wasteland devastated by nuclear conflict in this open-world multiplayer game that completes the Fallout story. Experience the largest, most dynamic world ever created for this legendary universe.

Space Engineers

Space Engineers is an open world sandbox game defined by creativity and exploration. Players build spaceships, space stations, planetary outposts of various sizes and uses, pilot ships, and travel through space to explore planets and gather resources to survive. With creative and survival modes, there’s no limit to what you can build, use and explore. Space Engineers features a realistic, volumetric physics engine: everything in the game can be assembled, disassembled, damaged and destroyed.

