CryZENx is a user with incredible capabilities, since he is a video game designer, programmer and animator, so he has decided to put all his knowledge into practice to build pharaonic projects that are almost impossible to imagine. And all these projects always seek the same thing: to remake legendary games so that they look much better with current technologies, that is, they make remakes. And his most anticipated work is remake de The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

An unofficial Zelda remake

What began as small tests and experiments 8 years ago is, since last year, a feat that he is willing to complete. CryZENx has a YouTube channel where he uploads all his progress, and if at first he started creating Zelda scenes with Unreal Engine 4, now what he proposes is to make a complete remake of Ocarina of Time en Unreal Engine 5.

This allows you to enjoy very striking textures and lighting that completely transform the game from its original Nintendo 64 version. You only have to see the result in the videos he uploads on his channel, achieving great fidelity in terms of playability and gameplay, but offering that completely surprising visual point of the new graphics engine.

Download and play

With the idea that Zelda fans can experience this personal project, its creator has shared a link through his Patreon account from which you can download a Goron City demoa region of the game that you can explore with the challenges and dialogues that are present in the original game.

As it is a demo, we will only be able to explore this region, since its creator is still working on completing the remake in its entirety step by step. For now, only with the demo, you can enjoy all these improvements:

Link’s design is very realistic The clothes have dirt details There are animations and mechanics in the gestures of drinking water and potions A mini game has been included

It must be taken into account that the work of this remake falls solely on one person, its creator, so the effort he is making is incredible. Little by little, CryZENx is remaking the entire game, and although for now it is limited to completing sections, it will continue working until it can reach the maximum possible.

Download Zelda Remake

For download this demo of Goron City, just head over to CryZENx’s Patreon account and download the file he shared publicly. You must remember that this is a personal project based on the Nintendo game, so you could encounter problems and errors typical of this type of creations.

Fuente: CryZENx (Patreon)