October 27, 2023
In this number:
EDITORIAL
Make him angry and the pilot goes wild
PROVE
Honda CB650R vs CB 750 Hornet: family duel
Honda CRF450R 50TH Anniversary
NOVELTY
New Ducati Multistrada V4 RS: the sportiest Multistrada ever
Yamaha Ténéré 700 Extreme
Triumph Thruxton Final Edition
Husqvarna Nordic 901
MOTO GP
Phillip Island report cards: Zarco record-breaking, Bagnaia championship-winning, Martin exaggerated (in everything)
Stefania Palma tells her story
SUPERBIKE
The return of Andrea Iannone
and much more…
