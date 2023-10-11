Download the latest issue and the special of the Moto.it magazine and read the most interesting contents from the world of motorbikes, sport and products, selected weekly for you and delivered punctually to your e-mail inbox
October 11, 2023
In this number:
EDITORIAL
Guardrail, 300 thousand kilometers to replace…
PROVE
Suzuki GSX-8S Long Test
Yamaha YZ250F 2024
NOVELTY
Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid
Honda Africa Twin 2024
Suzuki V-Strom 800SE
MARKET
September flies at +20.8%!
EVENTS
Everything about Eicma 2023
MOTO GP
Marc Marquez explains his farewell to Honda
Acosta and Fernandez in GasGas
and much more…
