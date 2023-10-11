Download the latest issue and the special of the Moto.it magazine and read the most interesting contents from the world of motorbikes, sport and products, selected weekly for you and delivered punctually to your e-mail inbox

October 11, 2023

In this number:

EDITORIAL

Guardrail, 300 thousand kilometers to replace…

PROVE

Suzuki GSX-8S Long Test

Yamaha YZ250F 2024

NOVELTY

Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid

Honda Africa Twin 2024

Suzuki V-Strom 800SE

MARKET

September flies at +20.8%!

EVENTS

Everything about Eicma 2023

MOTO GP

Marc Marquez explains his farewell to Honda

Acosta and Fernandez in GasGas

and much more…