Download the latest issue and the special of the Moto.it magazine and read the most interesting contents from the world of motorbikes, sport and products, selected weekly for you and delivered punctually to your e-mail inbox

October 5, 2023

Downloading the magazine is now reserved only for Moto.it MotorHeros. If you want to find out how to become one, click here.

Subscribe and download the Moto.it magazine to read the most interesting content from the world of motorbikes, selected for you and delivered punctually to your email inbox.

Periodically receive tests of new motorcycle and scooter models curated by the editorial team, market news, editorials by Nico Cereghini and sports insights from our correspondents on racing fields around the world.

In this number:

EDITORIAL

Nico Cereghini: “Toprak is increasingly exciting, the SBK phenomenon”

PROVE

2001 Honda CR500R

Kawasaki Z E-1

NOVELTY

Brabus 1300 R Masterpiece Edition

MV Agusta Enduro Veloce

The first Triumph 250 cross

MOBILITY

Electric scooters: how much does it cost and how does insurance work? Let’s clarify

Shock proposal from the EU

MOTO GP

The report cards of the Japanese GP

SUPERBIKE

The report cards of the Portimao GP

and much more…