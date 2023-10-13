The launch of new wallpapers for our phones is something that Google It is usually present frequently. From time to time it gives us new wallpapers that delight users, many of whom do not even use a Pixel but they like the company’s ideas when it comes to decorating their screens. If you are one of them and you like to change with special creations, you should know that with the launch of the Pixel 8 y Pixel 8 Pro, the firm has made available to us a series of images that you can get with just one click. These are.

The Pixel 8 wallpapers

Pixel phones have always had pretty attractive wallpapers and this generation has made no exception. The firm launched a few weeks ago the designs of its new edition of smartphones, characterized by the presence of minerals and colors that combine perfectly with the tones of the terminals.

Andrew Zuckerman has been in charge of creating them, giving us 16 backgrounds – you have a sample of each one right below – that you can download completely free from several websites that have enabled their own Drive folders for access. In this case, we leave you a link to the Android Authority, where you will find all wallpapers available.

Its installation and enjoyment are very simple but in case you need a small guide, Here are the steps to follow:

Access your phone’s Settings Search Wallpaper and style

Tap Change wallpaper Go to My photos and select the image you want Modify what you need and accept Choose where you want to see the wallpaper: only on the home screen, on the lock screen or on both Done. You already have your renewed phone

The special editions

It turns out that if you don’t like any of the 16 proposed funds, you still have other options on the table to choose from. And Google has also launched wallpapers Superfan -yes, that’s what it calls them-, also inspired by the launch of the Pixel 8 family and designed by the firm’s own industrial design team. These are four very different proposals – from a background with pastel flowers in pink tones to another that evokes a cloudy sky (or something like that) – that you can download directly from the Google Store website – don’t worry, they’re still free.

Solo access this link, scroll down and you will see the four available backgrounds. Select the one you want and click on the “Download” button. As simple as that.

Last but not least, we also have the creations made to celebrate the Google’s 25th anniversary. These are two wallpapers that really began to be made available to users in August (before the Pixel 8 came out), but we didn’t want to stop showing you here because of their originality. Without a doubt, the most original and nice are the two that follow, very similar, if not almost identical, but with different tonality and which allude to different moments and important products of the company such as the Chromebook, the Pixel phone, the Nest Mini and you can even see a drawing of Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

Clicking in this link you download the image on the left and in this other to the right.

Then you have the two that we leave you below, one betting on the corporate tones in a blurred effect -below these lines- and another with the number 25 and some small ornamental dolls. By clicking on the links, you can also download them, this time courtesy of 9to5google.