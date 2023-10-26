The Brazilian winger, released from Los Angeles Galaxy, spoke in an interview with Tutto Juve about his possible return to Juventus

The former footballer of JuventusDouglasCosta spoke exclusively to Tuttojuve, talking about his possible return to the black and white jersey.

Your adventure with LA Galaxy has just ended. What memories do you have of your experience in America?

“It was an incredible experience, it is a very competitive championship that grows every year. I will certainly treasure the good moments lived and played in the United States, especially the love that the fans have shown me.”

The Arab championship is convincing many of you to go there. But given that you were recently linked to Juventus by Tuttojuve, is this an option you would consider?

“No player in the world can refuse Juventus. It’s the club of my heart, which I love and I would certainly never deny a call from the club. What I want most now is be there fighting to get back to the glory days, because I know that together with our fans it would be possible to do it! And Juventus must always be at the highest levels.”

Would you accept an offer from Juventus even if it is no longer the same team you used to play for?

“Of course yes, and there is a reason: in addition to the challenge of bringing the club back among the best in the world, I support Juventus and no player will ever be able to say no to her. I repeat, no player in the world can refuse their offer. Juve is one of the biggest teams in the world and when they make your phone ring, you can’t think about it too much. You must accept as quickly as possible! Wearing those colors means leave blood at every training and every match. Because Juventus is a family, a team of warriors, a team born to always be champions every year.”

What do you think about Juventus today?

“I always follow their every game, I don’t miss a single one. Mister Allegri is one of the most special coaches I have worked with, I have a lot of affection, gratitude and respect for him. He, as always, gives his all every day for Juventus, because he is a coach who gives a lot regardless of the circumstances.”

Moving on to the topic, what memories do you have of your experience at Juventus?

“I thank them infinitely, I carry every fan in my heart. The moments in Turin were unforgettable, but who knows what the future may hold. Maybe we will be there together to write other victorious chapters of this story. SIt would definitely be a dream to return to my family. Until the end!”.

