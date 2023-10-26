loading…

Palestine released the names of 7,028 victims of Israel’s brutal attack on the Gaza Strip after US President Joe Biden doubted the number. Photo/Al Jazeera

GAZA TRACK – Ministry of Health Palestine released the names of 7,028 victims killed in air strikes Israel Of Gaza Strip . This was done after United States (US) President Joe Biden questioned the number of deaths in the Gaza Strip since the war began on October 7.

Biden earlier told reporters at the White House that he had no clue that the Palestinians were telling the truth regarding the number of people killed by Israel so far.

“I am sure innocent people have been killed, and this is the result of war,” he added.

In response, the Palestinian Ministry of Health published a 210-page report, detailing the name, age, gender and identification number of every person killed in the enclave. The Palestinian Health Ministry said an English version of the report would be published soon.

Palestinian Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said the US government lacks human standards, morals and basic human rights values ​​as it shamelessly questions the validity of the death toll.

“We decided to come out and announce, with details and names, and in front of the whole world, the truth about the genocidal war waged by the Israeli occupation against our people,” he said as quoted by Middle East Eye, Friday (27/10/2023).

The report detailed that between October 7 and 15:00 local time on October 26, 7,028 Palestinians were killed, including 2,913 children.

A total of 3,129 women and 3,899 men died. The number of unidentified people killed reached 218, but they were not included in the final death toll.

The report also does not include those buried without being taken to hospitals, those for whom hospitals could not complete registration procedures, and people missing under the rubble, which numbered about 1,600 people, many of whom are feared dead.