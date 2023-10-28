loading…

Despite US President Joe Biden’s doubts, international humanitarian agencies believe that the death toll in the Gaza Strip is accurate. Photo/Illustration

JERUSALEM – International humanitarian agencies consider the death toll at Gaza Strip historically accurate and reliable. This is different from the President of the United States (US), Joe Biden, who doubts it.

Previously, the number one person in the US admitted that he was not sure about the death toll used by Palestine, without explaining the reasons.

The Ministry of Health in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip then responded by releasing a 212-page document containing the names and identification numbers of around 7,000 Palestinians it said were killed in Israeli bombardment of the enclave.

International groups, even some operating in Gaza, and global media including Reuters have not been able to verify the figures but journalists have seen a large number of bodies.

The UN and other international bodies say there may be small differences between the final toll and that reported by Gaza’s Health Ministry immediately after the attack, but they believe it is widely believed.

“We continue to include their data in our reporting and the data is clearly sourced,” the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement to Reuters.

“Currently it is almost impossible to provide UN verification every day,” continued the statement as quoted by Reuters, Saturday (28/10/2023).

The Geneva-based Executive Director of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Health Emergencies Program, Dr Mike Ryan, said last week that the figures released by both sides may not be completely accurate from the minute, but they closely reflect the extent of the disease. deaths and injuries on both sides of the conflict.

New York-based Human Rights Watch also said that the casualty figures were generally reliable, and they had found no major discrepancies in verification of past attacks in the Gaza Strip.