Last season only forced choices for Allegri, this year great abundance: the only two summer purchases arrived on the sidelines

Massimiliano Allegri has gone from scarcity to abundance on the outside lanes: last season Juan Cuadrado and Filip Kostic were often forced into overtime due to lack of alternatives and arrived at the end of the season exhausted. Now this problem no longer exists, because the only two changes compared to 2022-23, namely Timothy Weah and Andrea Cambiaso (returning from a two-year loan to Bologna) have arrived right on the side corridors. Furthermore, in addition to Kostic, the coach has Samuel Iling Junior, who can be exploited on the left and has transformed Weston McKennie from midfielder into right winger, who from almost outside the squad has become a key point in the starting eleven. After 7 games Allegri rotated practically all of them (with Iling being the only one to have never played a match as a starter): all useful, none indispensable, in the sense that a starting pair does not yet exist. And this also helps keep everyone on edge to try and earn their place.

Double option on the left

In addition to abundance, Max can also count on variety, because he has players with different characteristics that he can exploit depending on the situation. On the left, for example, Allegri can count on a linear player like Kostic (his definition), who goes to the back and crosses, and one who prefers to squeeze towards the center like Cambiaso. The former Bologna player is an important tactical weapon, above all because he allows Chiesa to spread out on the left while playing as a second striker. This is also why he has played the most games from the start on the left. Kostic remained on the bench in the first two games, then returned to the starting lineup but ended up on the bench in the last two games. The impression is that he has not yet found the best condition and even against Atalanta, entering the second half, he demonstrated this.

Attesa Iling

The one who is eager to play is Iling, who made three appearances as a substitute for a total of 91 minutes played. Up until now Allegri has always preferred to use him during the match, but in the last two matches he hasn’t seen the pitch. Iling has running, acceleration and resourcefulness, in addition to the classic cheekiness of youth, and already last season he demonstrated that he knows how to be decisive, also scoring against Atalanta when he was used from the first minute.

Made in Usa

On the right, however, Max has only two options while waiting for Mattia De Sciglio to return, out since May due to the injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee (return expected at the beginning of 2024): the new signing Weah and McKennie. The duel is therefore all stars and stripes and at the moment the balance tips in favor of Wes, who surprisingly convinced the coach in the new role. The son of art played the first two games as a starter, but then Allegri decided to change, starting the Texan from the first minute against Empoli, and from that moment on he has never changed. McKennie guarantees Max balance and defensive coverage, Timothy has more drive and is better at crossing, but according to the coach he still has to complete his apprenticeship period in Serie A. “He’s new – explained the coach before the match with Atalanta – he had to understand the Juventus environment and Italian football. In America he did good things, then he had a moment of decline because here training and pressure are different. Now he is returning to the levels of the beginning of preparation.” Who knows if Allegri will give him an opportunity in the derby. He certainly expects a lot from the wings, because that’s where the attacking opportunities must come from.

