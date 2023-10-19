The former Napoli player spoke about the situation in the Azzurri’s home

Andrea spoke on Radio CRC during the program “Si Gonfia la Rete”. Dossena, coach of Pro Vercelli and double ex of Verona-Napoli.

Dossena on De Laurentiis and Napoli

“The differences between Napoli this year and last year? What stands out most is the intensity in the re-aggression, in the pressing, in the ferocity in going after the opponent. We all knew that Garcia would have a very difficult task. The boys may also have arrived a little exhausted at the restart. But now we have turned the page and tried to reset after the scudetto. At this moment everyone, from the president to the last in Napoli, I think they could do a little more. It’s true that only Kim is missing, but the leadership, the head, has changed. I don’t want to blame Garcia, but it was a big change. You come from a championship that hasn’t arrived for 30 years. Having changed and not starting again immediately with great victories makes you doubt whether you can do it again. In a championship like Serie A you just need to lower the bar a little and there are slightly different performances.