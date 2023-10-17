Since Nebahat got involved in Asiye and Doruk’s relationship, the young people have had nothing but problems and are further apart than ever. However, one night, young Atakul bursts into his house so angry that… he throws the dishes on the floor! His mother is perplexed and he blurts out: “You have driven me crazy.”

Doruk insists that his mother tell him the truth: she wants to know if Nebahat was in the workshop where Asiye works! However, Akif’s ex-wife repeats over and over again that she had nothing to do with her dismissal. What the woman does not expect is that her son has evidence that proves otherwise.

“I stood up for you before Asiye,” says the young man with eyes full of tears and Nebahat cannot even find words to defend himself. “You have broken my heart, so you know,” his son snaps at his mother’s silly excuses.

Afterwards, Asiye’s boyfriend goes to her room and starts putting all her belongings into a suitcase. “I wish you to be very happy with your goings-on,” the young man communicates to his mother as she leaves the house. Will they reconcile at some point?

