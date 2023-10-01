Out of five scheduled matches, the Rossoneri will face 4 big names (all away games, apart from the Bianconeri). Once the derby is over, Pioli’s men have all the indicators pointing upwards

Marco Pasotto

1 October – MILAN

The calendar, this “monster” to be handled with care. It’s easy to tell yourself, as many coaches end up doing, that “sooner or later you have to meet them all” if the list of commitments lines up – or almost – a series of eight thousand to climb. In reality there are also those who don’t tell them: just take up Sarri’s very fresh considerations (“Crazy calendar. I’m ferociously angry with UEFA, FIFA, Lega Serie A and the whole gang, they’re sending these guys to the slaughterhouse without anyone intervening”). Even Pioli, in a decidedly more calm way, in recent days has pointed out some distortions in the path decided for his Milan: “We are working to make something better that is not ideal”. The reference goes above all to the combination of Wednesday-Saturday commitments of these last two weeks, but in reality it is in general the value of the opponents that has put the Devil ahead of a complicated start to the season (in seven league matches already faced Roma, Inter and Lazio). With a terrible October about to begin.

head and legs

In the middle of the month there is a break which, if everyone returns healthy from the national teams, certainly won’t do any harm. The overall context of the month, however, raises the bar to the maximum. On Wednesday the Devil will be on stage in the Champions League in Dortmund in the presence of the Yellow Wall, the wall of yellow and black fans that will push a Borussia team fresh from defeating PSG in the first round. A match that for the Rossoneri comes after a very costly effort – with the head and legs – against Lazio. At this moment, however, Pioli’s rotations and a strong self-esteem found after the derby put the Devil in a position to be able to do well even in the Dortmund fort. On Saturday 7 October, what on paper would be the simplest match will arrive, if we want to define as simple a Genoa team that recently beat Roma 4-1 at Marassi.

duel

Then, the level of difficulty returns to full scale until the end of the month. After the break on October 15th, here is Juve at home (Sunday 22nd), Psg away (Wednesday 25th) and Napoli again away (Sunday 29th). The one with Juve is configured as a potential scudetto duel, while in Paris the most complicated test of the Champions League will come along the way along group F. It goes without saying that the trip to Naples, after the duels of last season, will always be a high-stakes challenge. difficulty coefficient. This will be the Rossoneri’s October, starting however from a certainty delivered by the latest releases: Milan is able to face the next four weeks with the belief that they can compete on all stages. So much for the calendar.

October 1st – 2.38pm

