Found positive for testosterone on 11 September, the 2018 world champion risks a four-year disqualification, which could drop to two if he manages – which is not a given – to prove that his intake of the prohibited substance was unintentional

The Papu Gomez case brings to light that of Paul Pogba, the only player currently arrested for doping in the Italian championship. It is therefore worth retracing the stages of what happened to the Frenchman from Juventus, to then understand what we can expect in the near future.

the facts

—

Pogba was found positive for testosterone on 11 September, following the test carried out at the end of the match between the Bianconeri and Udinese on 20 August, in which, among other things, the Frenchman had not even entered the pitch. A “non-negativity” which led to the immediate precautionary suspension of the attacker who in turn decided practically immediately to ask for counter-analysis. The result of sample B arrives on 6 October: positivity confirmed. And more or less here we remained.

the next steps

—

How will the story continue? The National Anti-Doping Prosecutor’s Office is still in the full investigation phase: the chemical examination of the counter-analysis is taking place, therefore the experts will produce a technical report useful for the prosecutor Pierfilippo Laviani to formulate his accusation. He could also ask to listen to the player and Pogba could do the same. At the moment, however, no request has arrived from the French and no defense briefs have even been sent. It is possible that some interrogations – from that of the person concerned to those of the Juventus doctors – could be carried out in about ten days, but it is also not excluded that Pogba decides to entrust his position solely to the pleadings defined with his lawyers. By the way, his entourage is rather stingy with words on the issue, given that he limits himself to saying that he has not been formally accused. In fact it has been since the moment the “non-negativity” was discovered and the suspension was triggered.

disqualification

—

The 2018 world champion risks four years of disqualification, which could drop to two if he manages – which cannot be taken for granted – to prove that his intake of the prohibited substance was unintentional. Pogba could still try the path of a plea bargain, as well as try to get to the so-called single hearing, directly at the CAS, for which however the OK from Nado Italia and Wada would be needed.

