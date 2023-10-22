The portability of Doom, the classic by John Romero and John Carmack released on the market in 1993, has become a true meme, since they have made it run from within other games such as Doom itself, to chocolate bars. And one of these unusual ways to play this legendary title is within Windows Notepad, an achievement by Sam Chiet, known in the digital world as Samperson.

A creative who calls himself an “idea elf/experiment creator” and who was already known for having developed “Desktop Goose”, an application in which a virtual goose takes control of the Windows desktop cursor, so It has been used to cause many jokes. Development experience that served him well for his next project, bringing Doom to the Operating System tool, which even earned him recognition from the game’s creator himself.

DOOMpad

It was through Twitter that Chiet shared his Doom-related achievement, posting a video that not only showed it running “inside” the traditional Notepad.exe, but doing so at an astonishing 60 frames per second (FPS). The most striking thing is that he used an ASCII art technique, which uses symbols and textual characters to represent graphics. Something that caused the astonishment of many, even John Romero, one of the original creators of Doom, who described the mod as “incredible.” Responses to Chiet responded by stating that the video had not been sped up and that it had not altered the Notepad code in any way.

“This is totally interactive and real, without tricks. This is exactly what it looks like (…) finally, I have created the ideal way to play. You’re welcome,” he said.

The technical process

And to the question: “How did Chiet do it?”, the answer is actually quite “simple”, since he used a version of the Doom source code in C# language to transform each frame of the game into ASCII text. Something that also This was done using an algorithm that determined the “luminosity” of each pixel and translated it into an equivalent ASCII character, a process documented in a 2020 article by Kyle Halladay on how to run Snake in Notepad, which you can read if you’re interested. that you are interested in knowing all the details.

And although it technically runs as a standalone program that overlays Notepad, Chiet manages to make us perceive the game as if it were running inside this text editing application.

The “why” behind this achievement

And about the real intentions of running Doom in Notepad, they are not only a technical achievement. According to Chiet, the developers’ fascination with bringing Doom everywhere has to do with two things: “One is nostalgia. The other is the satisfaction of seeing the walls you took for granted being torn down.”

Chiet acknowledges that his project may sound “pretentious,” but for him it represents an opportunity to activate creativity and remember that these technological spaces are malleable, which is an important idea for those who grew up with devices like the iPhone as their first computing experience.

You can experiment with DOOMPad yourself, a free version available for download on Chiet’s Itch.io account.

