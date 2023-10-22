Máximo Huerta and Samantha Hudson were the guests of the night and were in charge of helping the contestants get through the rounds and get the most money possible in Password. The two have arrived on the set with a lot of desire to fight and show what they are capable of!

One of the words Máximo Huerta had to make his partner guess was tomatina, but, “being a strategist”, as he himself said, he decided to pass the turn. Samantha has been generic and said party, so Pedro has not found the correct password.

Máximo was already rubbing his hands when he saw that it was his turn to return, but his surprise was enormous when he saw that his partner did not understand his clue. He didn’t know where Buñol was located! “But what is this?” said the surprised journalist.

Samantha has taken the opportunity and been more specific about her new track. By saying “red”, Pedro was clear that the word they were looking for was tomatina. Play the video and relive the moment!