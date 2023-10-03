Whether the rumors are true or not, in the event that a Nintendo Switch 2 If it appears briefly and you have no plans to make the jump to the new hardware yet, you can rest assured that you will continue to receive games for your current Switch. Or that is at least what the president of Nintendo has made clear in a statement to a Japanese media.

There is a Switch for a while (until 2025)

In statements published by the Japanese media Nikkei, the president of Nintendo, Shuntaro Furukawa, commented that the company’s intentions are to continue working on software for Switch throughout fiscal 2025which would mean that the first generation of Switch would continue to receive games until March 31, 2025 As minimum.

If we take into account the statements and the shared date, we could assure that Nintendo Switch will continue receiving games for a year and a half, so you would still have 18 months left to continue squeezing the performance of the convertible console.

The question will be which games will actually arrive on the platform, since the latest releases scheduled for this month of October and the stipulated calendar until March 2024 (which includes the new Princess Peach: Showtime!) seemed to prepare for the sunset generational of the beloved Switch.

Bombs for Switch?

A console as successful as the Nintendo Switch deserves a much warmer farewell. The last Nintendo Direct was not one of those that launch a megaton with which to shake social networks, so perhaps, the company is leaving one last ace up its sleeve to close the cycle as it deserves.

Most likely, the console will share some type of new release with the new Switch 2, so that the transition between consoles is not so aggressive for the public that needs to continue sticking to the previous generation.

When will Switch 2 be released

Many of the rumors that have been appearing have also been accompanied by indirect statements from Nintendo. Without going any further, the company confirmed in a financial results call that they would not launch new hardware in fiscal 2024, which means that From March 31, 2024 we could see the launch.

Knowing that, the fact that the Switch continues to receive games until March 31, 2025 makes it quite clear that both consoles will share the shelf for a while, and that will inevitably make many of the games available on both consoles. Just don’t get jealous when you see the new Switch 2 graphics. That’s something you should already assimilate.

