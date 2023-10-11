Denpasar Voice – The Indonesian national team coach, Shin Tae-yong, is reluctant to underestimate Brunei Darussalam’s strength ahead of the first leg of the 2026 World Cup Qualification Asia Zone duel on Thursday (12/10/2023).

Shin Tae-yong ensured that the Indonesian national team squad would appear in serious mode in order to get rid of Brunei Darussalam and advance to the next round.

The first leg of the 2026 World Cup Qualification for the Asian Zone of the Indonesian National Team vs Brunei Darussalam was presented at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium (SUGBK) Senayan, Jakarta.

“Surely many are curious about what our game will be like. “Maybe we can watch it live on the 12th (October) at the stadium,” said Shin Tae-yong as reported by Suara Denpasar from the bolatimes.com page, Wednesday (11/10/2023).

Also read: Mighty in League 2 with Ezechiel Ndouasel, FC Bekasi City doesn’t want to be rash in moving to the highest caste in Indonesia

Not only chasing victory, the Garuda squad also has to end the match with a sufficient goal margin in order to be able to calmly look forward to the second leg match which will be held in Brunei Darussalam on 17 October 2023.

“Moreover, this is a home match, so at all costs we will maximize scoring goals so that the team leaves for Brunei (second leg) as calmly as possible,” explained the tactician from South Korea.

Even though he was without mainstay defender, Jordi Amat was absent due to injury. Shin Tae-yong remains optimistic about the strength of the Indonesian national team, which is still home to regular national team players such as Asnawi Mangkualam, Pratama Arhan, Elkan Baggott, and Rafael Struick.

The Indonesian national team is also favored to overcome Brunei Darussalam’s resistance because it is superior in terms of the quality of the players. (*/Rizal)

Also read: Paulo Victor coming out soon? Persebaya is said to be releasing its striker to League 2