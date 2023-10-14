Don’t Scream is born, another hyperrealistic bodycam horror game in Unreal Engine 5 created by two people and that gives us an interesting premise. If the game hears a single scream, the game ends and restarts.

Thanks to Unreal Engine 5 there are more and more indies with hyperrealistic style, today is Don’t Scream. In a format bodycamwith gender terror and under the found footage, this game is presented in PC y Steam Deck.

But it will be better to stay silent and not shout with the game, because a single voice louder than another while traveling through Pinewood Forest is enough to send all the progress to hell.

Time only moves when we move and events are all dynamic, which means you don’t know what’s next that might make you scream.

These two independent creatives announced their project with the Epic Games graphics engine and – as you can see – it has a lot of inspiration in this type of cinema where the recorded material is found.

What sets this game apart is this unique hook, because you have to be absolutely silent while playing. And yes, you’re going to need a microphone to play it from start to finish.

The scene lasts 18 minutes full of suspense, making it the perfect game to scare whoever you love the most; although we can also apply the IGN idea to ourselves.

Calibrating the microphone is a crucial part of your setup, as it ensures the correct functioning of the game and defines the challenge you are going to face.

Even a slight squeak or gasp is considered a scream and restarts progress. Although talking is allowed, it is best to do so quietly and its creators emphasize the importance of playing fair and not cheating in calibrations.

They themselves believe that experiencing the game as designed will provide the most genuine horror experience. Add the game to your wishlist on Steam now to stay up to date with its news.

The horror in Unreal Engine 5 is from another era

This experience has already excited many users due to its innovative concept and immersive gameplay, all without anything scaring you into screaming.

“A short horror experience with Unreal Engine 5 created by two independent developers. The challenge: explore the forest for 18 minutes without screaming,” says its description.

