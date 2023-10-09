“If you are reading it, it is already too late: you have been cursed” is how the thank you message from the creator of Dont’ Play This Gamethe horror role-playing game that managed to raise well over the amount expected for publication through the dedicated Kickstarter campaign.

With almost a month left before the end of the campaign, the creator of Don’t Play This Game can say he is satisfied given that more than 500 people have decided to finance the project, making it possible to raise almost 50000 dollars in a short time.

All you need to immerse yourself in this adventure of terror will be a simple manual about 100 pages long: within it will be contained a truly terrifying experience, assures the author.

A game capable of transform with every gameanimated almost by an evil spirit as if the manual itself were truly cursed: this is the spirit behind Don’t Play This Game, and it is also the secret of its great success.

If you want to know more about this terrifying but intriguing game, you can find it at this link Product Kickstarter page. If you are intrigued by the author’s comments, know that a demo version of Don’t Play This Game is already available.