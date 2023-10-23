THE VOICE OF BANDUNG – The Computer Based Written Examination (UTBK) is a key step in achieving your dream of entering higher education in Indonesia.

The year 2024 will be an important moment for prospective SMA/SMK students and students, and so that you can pass UTBK successfully, there are several important tips that you need to consider.

1. Know your Interests and Talents

The first thing you have to do is identify your personal interests and talents. This is very important, because the choice of major you take will affect your future.

Consider what you like, what excites you, and what you’re good at. If you pursue education according to your interests and talents, your chances of success will increase significantly.

2. PTN Research and Departments

Once you have an idea of ​​your interests and talents, the next step is to do research on state universities (PTN) and the major that is your dream.

Find out as much information as possible about the PTN, such as its advantages, achievements, student characteristics, and available facilities. This will help you in choosing a PTN and major that suits your goals.

3. Be diligent in taking part in try outs

Try out or Trial Test is one effective method to prepare yourself for UTBK. Try out allows you to practice with practice questions that resemble the questions in the real exam. Consistency in participating in tryouts is very important.

The results of the try out will provide an idea of ​​your abilities and can serve as a guide for improvement. Apart from that, analyzing the try out results will help you determine which areas need more attention in preparation.

Passing UTBK in 2024 will be a major achievement in your educational journey. By recognizing your interests and talents, conducting careful research on PTNs and majors, and diligently practicing through tryouts, you can increase your chances of achieving these goals.

Remember that thorough preparation and strong determination will help you face UTBK with confidence. Good luck, and I hope you are successful in achieving your educational dreams!