Ahmet’s son seems to enjoy laughing at Afra all the time. The young woman is in love with Sarp and she wanted to impress him by buying the latest fashionable sneakers. Little did he know that those sneakers… were fake! Her mother bought them from a neighborhood store because the authentic ones were too expensive and Sarp realized it. Since then, he hasn’t stopped messing with her. The last one called her a “phony” because she was scared, Afra dropped her cell phone on the floor and it no longer works.

Oğulcan, upon seeing the scene, confronts Sarp, tired of the continuous humiliation of his friend: “When you bother Afra, you bother me.” The young man then begins to argue with the Eren’s cousin and threatens him by saying that he should not play with fire because in the end he will get burned.

“No one is going to free you from me,” Sarp tells him. It is not the first time that both have faced each other over Afra! What Yasmin’s brother did not imagine was that Tolga would come to Oğulcan’s defense, telling him: “Don’t mess with him again.” We love that Tolga and Oğulcan get along so well!

