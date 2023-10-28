In the world of reading, we often find ourselves faced with an overwhelming number of options, and deciding what book to read next can be a challenge. But what if there was an online tool that can make this choice much easier?

TheLibraryMap is that tool that can simplify your reading search, build or maintain the habit or find recommendations or make new discoveries. With more than 100,000 book titles organized in a visual and easy-to-navigate way, this platform has become the perfect ally for reading lovers, recommended by Mental Floss.

How does TheLibraryMap work? It’s about a map full of bubbles, where each circle represents a different book. The key is that the size: it reflects the number of user reviews that particular book has received.

Browse through them to find literary hidden gems and even other relevant works by an author who has already captivated can be interesting, but also getting an idea of ​​where his work is included, what impact it has or its roots.

The genres have, themes and authors have different colors

Besides, Genres and themes are color coded, and similar titles are grouped close to each other. If, for example, you enjoyed George RR Martin’s Game of Thrones saga, you can simply explore that area of ​​the map to find books that might be next to it on a bookstore shelf.

Among the nearby related recommendations are The Witcher saga, the stories of the Brothers Grimm, The Name of the Wind, by Patrick Rothfuss, Tolkien books or the novels of Brandon Sanderson.

TheLibraryMap allows you to search for works and create custom lists

But that is not all. If you already have a specific book in mind and are looking for similar recommendations, you can enter the name in the search bar at the top of the page and it will take you directly to it. Additionally, you can create an account to add any book that catches your attention to a virtual reading list pending on the website.

In a world where millions of new books are published every year, having a trusted tool to navigate the vast ocean of literature It is invaluable. TheLibraryMap has become that trusted resource for avid readers who want to discover new readings efficiently.

So if you’ve ever wondered what book to read next, look no further. TheLibraryMap is here to help you discover your next literary adventure. With its visual approach and extensive database, it gives you an easy way to explore the world of books and find your next favorite read. Why waste more time searching?