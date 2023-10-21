Suara.com – Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menko Polhukam), Mahfud MD has officially become Ganjar Pranowo’s vice presidential candidate (cawapres). His name has been trending since PDIP announced it and has become the subject of media coverage.

“By saying bismillahirahmanirahim, the vice presidential candidate chosen by PDIP, who will accompany Mr. Ganjar Pranowo, is Mr. Professor Doctor Mahfud MD,” said PDIP Chairman Megawati Soekarnoputri at the PDIP DPP Office, Jalan Pangeran Diponegoro, Central Jakarta, Wednesday (18/10/2023) .

Furthermore, Megawati assessed that Mahfud was someone who was intellectual and experienced in the legal field. Apart from that, he also views the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs as a figure who often defends the little people (little people). This is of course the same as the PDIP motto.

In the midst of news about Mahfud as Ganjar’s vice presidential candidate, all information about him became public curiosity. There is no exception regarding his three children who also receive the spotlight. They are M Ikhwan Zein, Vina Amalia, and Royhan Akbar. Watch the complete video!

