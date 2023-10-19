Despite the new Telecommunications Law, users continue to receive commercial calls on their mobile or landline, generally calls received from call centers outside our country, so the new law does not apply.

And cybercriminals are also using these call centers outside of Spain to perpetrate new scams, and the latest one that the OCU is warning about is the “double call scam.”

With the double call scamWhat cybercriminals want is for you to change companies so that they can get a juicy commission with the change, and to convince you they use dirty tactics and even try to speak on behalf of the OCU to try to convince the consumer.

However, the OCU itself warns of this scamand explains its procedure so that you know it and do not fall into the trap.

They warn that first the user will receive a call from a person posing as a person in charge of their current company, and who announces that an imminent increase of a significant amount, between 15 and 20 euros, will be applied.

Then, a few hours later, the same user receives another call, from a supposed new company, which offers them a good offer if they contract their rate, and sometimes even mentioning that this company is the one recommended by the OCU.

This is a scam through which cybercriminalsfirst they scare people with a false increase in the current rate that the consumer has contracted, and a few hours later they receive a second call offering a more affordable rate to try to get them to accept the change.

How to identify these telephone scams

The OCU states that to identify this scam, you must look at a series of aspects.

The first is the simplest, since you will receive two calls on the same day, one informing you of the increase in the price of your current rate and another offering you a better rate. They also warn that no reputable company will announce a rate increase over the phone, since this is always announced in writing along with the monthly bill. When these types of official increases are involved, they are usually small increases ranging from one euro to a maximum of five euros. On the other hand, companies have the obligation to announce these rate increases at least 30 days in advance.

So now you know how to identify these types of commercial calls, which basically want to trick the user into changing companies.